ELKTON — Flossie P. Walls, 89 of Elkton, MD passed away August 8, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Walls was born on January 19, 1933 in Hurley, VA, daughter of the late Troy and Roxie Spurlock Wess. At the age of 18 she moved to Elkton where she met and married Charles. She worked for Chrysler for 18 years. Flossie was a member of Cecil County Democratic Club. She enjoyed Flower and vegetable gardening, canning and quilting.
Along with her parents she was preceded by her husband of 56 years Charles Walls; a grandson Eric Craig, sisters Hazel Blankenship and Maudie Peterson and a brother Troy Wess, Jr.
Mrs. Walls is survived by her children, David Walls (Linda), Ellen Tomlinson (Tom) and JoAnn Craig (Sam); sisters Bernice Blankenship and Beulah Edwards; brothers Don and Dolliver Wess; 9 grandchildren, Holly, Pam, Kim, Christopher, Curtis, Jonathan, Casie and Timmy and great grandchildren, Alex, Nick, Emily, Travis, Nicholas, Emma and Adelaide.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 16 from 10 to 11 am in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where funeral service will begin at 11 am. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery, Cecilton, MD.
