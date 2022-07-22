EARLEVILLE — Florence S. Dannaker, of Earleville, MD passed away surrounded by her loving family at the age of 103.
Mrs. Dannaker was born on March 21, 1919 in Chester, PA, daughter of the late Paul H. and Marion Lister Smith. In 1938 she married Robert Dannaker and together they raised 2 children. She had worked as a secretary for the ROTC Dept. of PA Military College, now Widener University for 15 years. In 1950 they purchased property in Earleville and built their home, making it full time in 1979 after retiring.
Mrs. Dannaker was a member of St. Stephen's Church, where she was the first woman Senior Warden of the vestry and past president of the Episcopal Church Women. She was also a member of the Lower Cecil County Senior Citizens and MOT Senior Center. Mrs. Dannaker enjoyed traveling, country line dancing and entertaining.
She was the wife of Bob Dannaker, with whom she shared 74 years of marriage, until his passing in 2012, also preceded by a grandson Rob Dannaker.
Mrs. Dannaker is survived by her children, Robert P. Dannaker (Candace) of Bellefonte, PA and Marion Bowman (Mindy Steele) of Newark, DE; 3 grandchildren Steven Dannaker, Bonnie Bowman and Jaime Bohn (Mike); 5 great grandchildren Bradley Fraser, Matthew Dannaker, Natalie Bohn, Nicole Bohn and Jolee Evans and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on July 27th from 10 to 11 am in St. Stephen's Church, where funeral service will be held at 11 am. Burial in adjoining cemetery.
Memorials may be offered to the St. Stephen's Kitchen Fund, 10 Glebe Rd. Earleville, MD. 21919.
