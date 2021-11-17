WARWICK, MD — Flora Mae Adams Shellender, age 85, of Warwick, MD, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021. Born in Elkton, MD, on November 8, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Horace and Marie Malin Adams.
Mrs. Shellender retired from Chesapeake City Elementary School, Chesapeake City, MD, where she worked in the cafeteria. She enjoyed being a caregiver to her family, and loved her dog, Lacy, her birds, and spending time tending to her yard.
Survivors include her daughter, Belinda Futty (Mike), North East, MD; grandson, Justin Futty; brother, Henry Adams (Dorothy), NC; and nephew, Larry Shellender (Donna), Elkton, MD.
Special thanks to all of the neighbors on Foley Road for their years of care.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis M. Shellender; daughter, Tina Shellender; brother, Frank Adams; and sister, Elizabeth Bryan.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 AM. Interment will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cecil County Community Services Foundation--Animal Services, 3280 Augustine Herman Highway, Chesapeake City, MD 21915, or to assist with funeral expenses, to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., at the above address.
