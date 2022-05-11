COLORA, MD — Faye Clore Preyor of Colora, MD, age 87, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022. She was born in Culpeper, VA on August 22, 1934 to the late Sigle L. and Myrtle I. Clore.
Faye was a lifetime resident of Cecil County, and was a member of Mt. Zoar AME Church in Conowingo, MD. She worked at the Perry Point VA Medical Center until her retirement in 1995. Faye enjoyed watching horse racing, the antique show and game shows, doing puzzle books and traveling. She was an avid reader, loved to cook and bake, as well as tending to her flower garden. Faye found her greatest joy in spending time with her family.
Faye is survived by 8 children: Mona McBride (Francis), Sandra Clore, Leonard Jones (Janiel), James Jones, Allison Jones, Eric Davis, Pamela Preyor-Christian and Leslie Preyor; son-in-law Mark Christian; 10 grandchildren: Jeremy (Denise), Sonya, Larry, Colby, Alesha, Marques, Shayla, Mark (Ashley), Michael and Jamison (Jennifer); 16 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.
In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Preyor; daughter, Susie Jones-Howell; great-granddaughter, Ashley Clore; and five brothers and sisters.
A celebration of Faye's life will be held at 12:00PM on Friday, May 13, 2022 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends may begin visiting from 10:00AM-12:00PM. Burial will follow at Berkley Memorial Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Faye Preyor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.