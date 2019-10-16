CHARLESTOWN — Faith Hopkins Weatherington, 77 of Charlestown, MD, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at home.
Born in Memphis, TN, on October 7, 1942, she was the daughter of the late William Clark and Ruth Molly (Saunders) Hopkins.
A 1964 graduate of Moore College of Art with a degree in textile design, she was known for her homemade crafts, drawings, personal gifts and “gramma quilts”. She was a unique collector, plant lover, gardener, sewer, loved to read, watch song birds and play games. Faith enjoyed all things that involved church including Bible School, Sunday School, Children Church and Bible Study. She also spent time spreading the word of God with Prison Ministry.
Faith worked for the Department of Aging, as a Substitute Art Teacher for CCPS and for the Cecil County Public Library, just a few of the many.
Mrs. Weatherington is survived by her husband of 25 years: Raymond Weatherington, Sr. of Charlestown, MD; siblings: Howard Hopkins of MI, Wilma Clay (Bill) of VA and Mark Hopkins (Grace) of IN.
As a result of their marriage, Ray and Faith shared the blessing of a blended family that included their children: Christine Phillips Reynolds (Brian) of North East, MD, Andrew Phillips (Paula) of North Carolina, Jackie Phillips Shaffstall (Tom) of Elkton, MD, Laura Weatherington (Dan) of Rosedale, MD, Karen Johnson (Charlie) of Rising Sun, MD, Raymond Weatherington, Jr. of Aberdeen, MD and Barbara Weatherington of Perryville, MD; 22 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.
In addition, Robert Nickle, III, John Nickle, Sr. and their families were considered blessings to her during her season in their lives.
A celebration of life service will be held at Bay Church, 2256 Pulaski Hwy, North East, MD on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Family calls at 9:00 am and friends at 10:00 am, with service starting at 11:00 am. There will be a luncheon at the Church following services.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneral home.com
