Obit Ronald Sarasin

U.S. Capitol Historical Society President Ronald Sarasin, right, presents the 2017 Capitol Historical Society ornament during the lighting ceremony for the 2017 Capitol Christmas Tree on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, Dec. 6, 2017, in Washington.

 ap photo

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Ronald Sarasin, a three-term Republican congressman from Connecticut in the 1970s who later went on to lead the U.S. Capitol Historical Society, has died. He was 88.

