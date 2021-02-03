ELKTON, MD — Evva Elizabeth Taylor, age 84, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021. Born in Elkton on October 24, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Charles J. and Norma Evva Smith Miles.
Mrs. Taylor retired from the Cecil Whig, where she was the receptionist for many years, gaining the love of her colleagues as well as the customers. Previously, she worked for the Cecil County Public Schools as an aide and was able to share her love with many children over the years. Mrs. Taylor loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathy Miklas, North East, MD, and Susan Taylor, Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Adam Miklas (Erin), Lauren Eckles (David), Tiffany Tucker, and Zachary Kinsey; and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Skylar, Austin, Rylee, and Cooper.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John C. Taylor; and brother, Charles J. Miles, Jr.
Due to COVID restrictions, the visitation and funeral service with interment in Head of Christiana Presbyterian Cemetery, Newark, DE, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Maryland Chapter, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.