CALLAO, VA — Everett Brooks, Jr, age 97, of Mundy Point, Callao, VA, passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond, VA.
He was born in Ennis, West Virginia, November 20, 1923, the son of Everett and Wilma Martin Brooks. Everett served in Europe in World War II as a paratrooper in the U. S. Army Airborne fighting in five major battles, the last being the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne.
Everett is survived by his wife of 34 years, Mildred Brooks, a son, Alfred Brooks, of Rock Hall, MD; a daughter, Catherine Kempski of Elkton, MD; 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren; a nephew, Bobby Brooks of Huntsville, AL and a devoted niece, Deborah McKeown of Newark, DE. He is predeceased by a brother, Robert Brooks of Huntsville, AL and a sister, Gaye Shields of Elkton, MD.
Expressions of sympathy in Everett’s memory can be sent to: Friends of the Northumberland County Animal Shelter Yard Sale, PO box 603, Burgess, VA.
Memorial service plans are pending.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.