ELKTON — Evelyn "Marlene" Walter, age 69 of Elkton, MD passed away on September 2, 2021. She was born on May 11, 1952 in York, PA.
Marlene cherished her time spent with her children and grandchildren; and watching their sports games. She enjoyed riding with her husband on their motorcycle and camping with Brad and the grandkids. When she had free time, she enjoyed showing off her talents doing crafts and crocheting blankets and hats to donate to different charities of her choice. She was a 1970 graduate of North Harford High School.
Marlene is survived by her mother Mary (Layden) Walker of Fallston, MD, her loving husband of 40 years Brad H. Walter, two sons, Jeremy T. Yale of Elkton, MD, Jason H. Walter and his wife Velisha of Manitou Springs, CO, one daughter Jessi A. Walter of Elkton, MD, three brothers Leroy Walker of Centerville, MD, Rey Walker (Mary) of Salisbury, MD, Keith Walker (David) of LaQuinta, CA, one sister Anita Welch (Steve) of Nashville, TN. Five grandchildren: Ariana Yale, Tucker Rando, Jordan Yale, Lani Rando and Kaya Walter.
She was preceded in death by her father Lewis H. Walker.
Services will be held privately at the family's convenience
