BEL AIR — Evelyn F. Haiber, age 80, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on January 31, 2022 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Dundalk, Ireland, she was the daughter of Harry and Christina (Kelly) Friel and wife of the late Richard C. Haiber. A homemaker, she enjoyed golfing, crafts and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Chesapeake Bay Golf Club Ladies Association.
Evelyn is survived by her sons, Scott R. Haiber (Jayne), Christian R. Haiber (Deena) and Rory R. Haiber (Julie); grandchildren: Katrina, Margaux, Owen, Andrew, Gillian, Claire, and Hazel; and her siblings Vivian, Carmel, Maureen, Ita, Paula, Angela, Nuala and Louise
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers Laddie, Ronnie, Trixie, Freddy and Danny.
A memorial mass will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022 at St. Margaret Catholic Church at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the LPGA Foundation: girlsgolf.org
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.