CHESTERTOWN — Evelyn Elizabeth Schrader passed away peacefully July 8, 2023 at Compass Regional Hospice. She was 87 years old.
Mrs. Schrader was born August 5, 1935 in Elkton, MD to the late William and Kathryn Loller.
Evelyn married the love of her life, Harry Leland Schrader on December 29, 1951. They started their lives together living in Earleville and Warwick Maryland, raising their six sons. She enjoyed caring for her sons and being a homemaker. They enjoyed farming and milking cows. In 1968, they moved to Chestertown and continued farming and growing their dairy operations with their sons. Evelyn became a devoted Christian and a dedicated member of the Chestertown Church of the Nazarene. Evelyn enjoyed spending time with her family at the beach and at their home on the Corsica River in Centreville, MD.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Harry Jr "Butch", Larry and her sister Rebecca.
She is survived by the love of her life of 71 1/2 years, Harry and her sons, Bruce (Ann) of Ingleside, MD, Ronald of Chestertown, MD, Kenneth of Goldsboro, MD and Eric (Arraminta) of Chestertown, MD, a daughter in law, Debbie of Mt. Harmon. 9 Grandchildren, Keith, Kim, Brian, Brad, Brett, Catie, Trish, Kenzie and Jonathan, 16 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, her sister Kathryn Boyd and brother Jack Loller and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held Monday July 17, 2023 at 11am at the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech. Services will follow the viewing at 12pm, with a burial at St. Paul's United Methodist Church Cemetery in Earleville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the Family requests donations to made to Compass Regional Hospice, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville, MD 21617 or Chestertown Church of the Nazarene, 6943 Church Hill Road, Chestertown, MD 21620.
