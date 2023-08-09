BRUCETON, WV — Evelyn Elizabeth Cole, age 95, of Bruceton Mills, WV formerly of Conowingo, MD passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Evelyn was born in Conowingo, MD on June 28, 1928, the daughter of the late Hugh Theodore Shoff, and Julie Elizabeth (Eastridge) Shoff.
Evelyn grew up in Conowingo, MD where she worked at a canning factory with her mother in her younger years. During WWII, Evelyn worked at Triumph Industrial Park making ammunition. She also worked as a plane spotter. Evelyn did not have a mean bone in her body. She would always say, "God Bless your little heart" and truly mean it. Evelyn cared for her parents when they became elderly and was very involved in their lives. She was known as a teacher by many in her family as she taught many life lessons. Evelyn was excellent at crocheting and enjoyed doing logic puzzles and was an avid reader. She was a great cook and would cook meals to "feed an army". Evelyn was a member of Church of God of Prophecy in Rising Sun. She would often sing and play guitar in church. Evelyn enjoyed spending time with family and loved spoiling her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Evelyn is survived by her son, Larry Cole, Sr.; daughter in law, Barbara Cole; grandchildren, Raymond Cole, Allison Cole, Amy Overly, and Larry Cole, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Brandon Pinapfel, Hailee Overly, Autumn Allman, Hunter Mayle, Ryland Cole, Braylen Cole, and Ryleigh Cole; and 1 great great-grandchild on the way.
In addition to her parents, Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Floyd Raymond Cole, son Raymond Roger Cole and daughter-in-law, Mary Lucile Cole.
A celebration of Evelyn's life will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD where family and friends may begin visiting at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Huntington's Disease Society of America" and send in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com
