MECHANICSVILLE — Evelyn “Eve” “Eble” C. Rouillot, 93, of Mechanicsville, MD, died on November 24, 2019 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.
She was born on January 20, 1926 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Walter Lackman and Louise Strauss.
Evelyn’s hobbies included crocheting blankets and making crafts, especially Christmas decorations. She was an avid reader. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Barbara Enderle (William) of Mechanicsville, MD, Walter Douglas Charles (Linda) of Newark, DE and Dayle Allen Charles (Alice) of Landenberg, PA; her sister Eleanor Kleins of Ambler, PA and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husbands John D. Charles and Donald B Rouillot, she was preceded in death by her son, John Dayle Charles II and her siblings, Walter James Lackman Jr. and Norman Lackman and daughter Joan Cochran (Elmer -Buck)
The family will receive friends for a Service of Remembrance on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a Graveside Service at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lawn Memorial Park, Inc., 220 North Du Pont Parkway, New Castle, DE 19720.
Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 21815-D Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653 and Med Star St. Mary’s Hospital Hospice.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com
Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.
