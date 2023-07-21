RISING SUN — Eulla Magdaline McCoy, affectionately known as "Litlee," was born on April 1st in Beckley, WV, to her late parents Oscar William Combs and Ella (Coalson) Combs. She received her education in the public schools of North East and proudly graduated from Victory Christian Bible College.
From an early age, Eulla embraced her faith in Jesus Christ and became a devoted member of Victory Christian Fellowship. In 1963, she married Gary A. McCoy, Sr., and together, they were blessed with three children. Eulla was not only a loving homemaker but also an excellent cook and caretaker. Her compassion and dedication led her to establish and manage the beloved assisted living home, "Deer Ridge Manor," where she was cherished by all.
Eulla's generosity and warm personality endeared her to many, leaving a lasting impact on their lives. Her Christian faith bloomed like the flowers she adored, and her influence will forever be felt by those who were fortunate enough to know her. On July 19th 2023, she peacefully passed away at home, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Allen McCoy, as well as both of her parents and her brothers, Earl Eugene Combs, Sr., Oscar Duane Combs, Clarence Roscoe Combs, Blaine Combs, and John L. Combs.
Eulla's beautiful life will be eternally cherished by her loving husband: Gary A. McCoy and beloved children: Gary McCoy, Jr. (Pamela) of Rehoboth Beach, DE; Daniel McCoy; Kimberly Zuck (Dennis) of Bozeman, MT; as well as her eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Doris Blevins (Don) of North East.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
Services to honor and remember Eulla's remarkable life will be held on Tuesday, July 25th, 2023 beginning at 11:00 am at the funeral home.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD. May her soul find eternal peace and comfort, knowing she was deeply loved and will be forever missed.
