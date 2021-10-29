ELKTON, MD — Eulene Head, age 77, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Born in Tamarack, NC, on October 30, 1943, she was the daughter of the late James M. and Bina M. Potter.
Ms. Head was a bus aid for the Christina School District, Newark, DE. An avid Elvis fan, she enjoyed doing word search puzzles, and watching Grey's Anatomy.
Survivors include her daughter, Carla Side (Larry), Elkton, MD; granddaughter, Briane Crouse (Keith, Jr.), Elkton, MD; great-grandchildren, Grady, Gannon, and Wrenley; and siblings, Sue Butler, Elkton, MD, and Peggy Ellis, Banner Elk, NC.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Head was preceded in death by her grandson, Tanner Schintzius; and siblings, Maxine Ross, Jimmy Potter, Jerry Potter, and Roxanne Robinson.
Funeral service will be held 2:30 PM, Monday, November 1, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation beginning at 1:30 PM. Interment will be in West Nottingham Presbyterian Cemetery, Colora, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
