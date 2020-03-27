NORTH EAST — Eugene William Ragan, 88 of North East, MD, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at home.
Born in Conowingo, MD, on December 21, 1931, he was the son of the late Earl Norris and Mary (Rando) Ragan.
Mr. Ragan retired from Chrysler after 31 years of service in the body shop.
He enjoyed working on anything mechanical in his shop and was a collector of anything and everything he found interesting.
Survivors include his loving wife of 69 years: Gene Jerona (Foraker) Ragan; and two brothers: Frank and Richard Ragan both of Conowingo, MD.
Services will be private.
