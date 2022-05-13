KINGS MOUNTAIN — Etta Rebecca "Becky" Styers, 79, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away surrounded by her family on May 10, 2022 at her home. She was born in Chestertown, MD, the daughter of the late James Allen Bailey and Louise Beck Bailey and was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Richard Thomas Styers Sr. Becky was also preceded in death by 2 daughters, Debra Lynn Styers and Tracy Styers Oliver, a granddaughter, Jessica Lynn Swink, and her brother-in-law, Joe Subolefsky. She was a past member of Corinth Primitive Baptist Church in Kings Mountain. Becky worked in the textile industry for most of her life and in her spare time enjoyed growing beautiful flowers, creating artistic crafts, and coloring. The thing that brought Becky the most joy in life were her many grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she loved deeply. Always outgoing, Becky never met a stranger. She loved everyone she knew from the moment she met them, never holding a grudge and always treating others with kindness. Becky was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend to many. Her sweet spirit and guidance will be missed sorely by everyone who knew and loved her.
SURVIVORS: Children: Richard Thomas Styers Jr. and wife Tammy, Grover, NC and Lynn Styers Swink and husband Paul, Kings Mountain, NC Siblings: Carolyn Subolefsky and Jimmy Bailey and wife Lydia
Grandchildren: Christopher Thomas Styers (Sherri), Grover, NC, Brian Matthew Styers (Jessica), Boiling Springs, SC, Joshua David Styers, Kings Mountain, NC, John Paul Swink (Heather), Kings Mountain, NC, and James Eli Swink (Anna), Lattimore, NC, Great Grandchildren: Jacob Hamrick, John Henry Swink, Jayden Paul Swink, Bella Styers, Hunter Swink, Justin Styers, Chloe Woods, Madilynn Denise Swink, and Emory Matthew Styers
FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 2:00 PM in the Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel with Elder Richard Kirby officiating. VISITATION: Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 1:50 PM prior to the service at Harris Funeral Home
