CONOWINGO — Ethel Allen (Dolly) Snider of Conowingo, MD, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021. Born September 12, 1934 in Elkton, MD, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ethel Allen.
Ethel was a lifetime resident of Cecil County and a member of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church of Colora, MD. She enjoyed sewing, reading, all types of needle work, writing letters, and going to church.
Ethel is survived by her husband of 65 years, William (Bob) Robert Snider, Sr.; sons, William R. Snider, Jr., and wife, Brenda; Thomas M. Snider and wife, Chris; grandson, William R. Snider, III, and wife, Danielle; granddaughters, Holly Snider and Dan; Sara Brock and husband, Shane; and Erin Snider; great granddaughter, Theresa Snider; and sister, Elaine Wittbeck and husband, Carl, of Spring Hill, FL.
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ethel Allen; son, Jeff; brothers, Paul Allen and Joseph Allen.
All services will be private and interment will be in West Nottingham Cemetery of Colora, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
