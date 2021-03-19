ELKTON, MD — Ernest Huey Smith, age 88, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Born in Hurley, VA, on March 15, 1932, he was the son of the late Clemie Ratcliff Smith and the late James P. Smith and wife, Edna.
Mr. Smith retired from the Christina School District, Newark, DE. He was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church, Elkton, for over 60 years, and enjoyed listening to WOEL-FM on the radio. Mr. Smith loved trips to Shady Maple.
Survivors include his brother, Harold Smith and wife, Edna; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Ruby Nell Smith; two sisters; and two brothers.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 22, 2021, at Maranatha Baptist Church, 3141 Old Elk Neck Road, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Maranatha Baptist Church, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
