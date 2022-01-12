ELKTON — Ernest "Ernie" Sheldon, Jr., 92, of Elkton, MD passed away January 9, 2022. Born in Elkton on December 19, 1929, he was son of the late Ernest Sr. and Mary Campbell Sheldon.
A graduate of Elkton High School and a U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Sheldon retired from General Motors after 35 years. He loved spending time with his family, who lovingly called him "Poppy", and enjoyed watching his grandchildren's and great grandchildren's sporting events. He owned and operated Sheldon's Garage, spending countless hours working on lawn mowers and small engines. Mr. Sheldon loved to ride his Harley Davidson, watch wrestling on television, and was an avid NASCAR and Baltimore Orioles fan. He also prepared taxes for more than 60 years.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Elaine Blackson Sheldon; daughters, Jean Hall (Marty), Sue Weaver (Mike), and Candy Magaw (Martin), all of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Jennifer Steczak, Christy Goldsmith, Gunnar Bolton, Mackenzie Bolton, Abby Magaw, and Hunter Magaw; great grandchildren, Reagan Goldsmith, Carter Goldsmith, Wyatt Steczak, Ashlyn McBride, Graysen Steczak, Ava McBride and one expected.
Funeral service will be held 12 noon, Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Cherry Hill United Methodist Church, 33 Elk Mills Road, Elkton with visitation beginning at the church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Casual dress but MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cherry Hill United Methodist Church or Cecil County Animal Services and sent in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 West Stockton St., Elkton, MD 21921.
