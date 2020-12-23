ELKTON — Ernest E Simmons (Eddie), age 47, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. He was born in Elkton, MD on September 11, 1973. He was the son of the late Ernest E. and Cora Simmons (South) and graduated Elkton High School Class of 1991.
Eddie was employed for 15 years by Northrop Grumman.
He was a life member of the S.A.L. American Legion Post #15 and had served at the S.A.L. commander for several years. He was also a proud supporter and volunteer for the S.A.L. Cecil County Special Olympics Ice Splash. He was a member of the Elkton Moose Lodge #851 and Elkton VFW #8175. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, picking crabs and listening to country music, watching NASCAR, the Orioles and Ravens. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his two best fur friends Roxy and Lucky Dog. Also his good friend, Buddy and roommate James Troy. Lifetime friend Mark Bev beaver. He is survived by Kenneth South, Mountain City, Tennessee; Sandra Turner Weaver, Trade, Tennessee; William Turner, Conowingo, Maryland; Michael Turner, Conover, North Carolina; Shirley Turner Greer, North East, Maryland; many nieces and nephews.
Family services will be private. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Baltimore. Due to current circumstances, a celebration of Eddie's life will be held at a later date. Cards may be sent to Bill Turner and Family at 1813 Dr Jack Road, Conowingo, MD 21918.
