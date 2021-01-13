NORTH EAST — Erla Jean Brinkman, 88 of North East, MD, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 in the Calvert Manor Healthcare Center, Rising Sun, MD, with her husband by her side.
Born in Lancaster, PA, on August 30, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Edward Jennings and Alice (Reynolds) Dommel.
Erla enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, playing bingo and watching old westerns. She especially loved spending time with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids, sharing crabs or a good meal and a glass of wine.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years: John A. Brinkman, Jr.; son: John A. Brinkman, III, his wife, Deb and his children: Jonnie Ann Vidales, Bryan Brinkman; son: Todd J. Brinkman, his wife Vicki and his children: Courtney Heckler, Kelly Hirt; daughter: Phyllis J. Brinkman, her fiancé, Todd Warren and their children: Erla Cross, Alexandra Murray, Adam Swayne, Hayli Warren; late daughter: Terry Lynn Pearson and her children: Steven Pearson, Niki Ham, Ashley Pearson; and 18 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Erla was preceded in death by 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where visitation will be held Wednesday evening, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.
Interment will follow services in Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Dementia Society of America, in care of the funeral home.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.