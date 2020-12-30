CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD — Erika Elisabeth Nafzinger, 88, of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, December 27, 2020. She was born in Treuburg, Germany, to the late Karl and Amalie Lichottka.
Erika came to the U.S. in 1954 to raise a family. She was known throughout the community as a skilled seamstress. She worked as a secretary for Meeting Ground at Clairvaux Farm for 28 years. She faithfully attended First Presbyterian Church of Chesapeake City. She found joy in the paradise of her yard and garden.
She is survived by her daughter, Conni "Zing" Nafzinger of Chesapeake City, son, Hans Nafzinger (Patty Clay) of Elkton, MD, foster son, Kevin Bowe (Lisa Bowe) of St. Louis, MO, and daughter, Donna Gerhold (Tom Gerhold) of Smithsburg, MD; and granddaughters, Erika Betterton (Logan Betterton) and Emma Gerhold.
A Drive-By Remembrance will be held Sunday, January 3, 2021, 1 pm until 3 pm, at 403 Biddle Street, Chesapeake City, MD. Bring a ribbon to tie to her fence. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Chesapeake City, or Deep Roots, Earleville, or WBJC, Baltimore, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
