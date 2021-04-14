CECILTON — Eric W. Combs, 50 of Cecilton, Md., passed away at home on April 12, 2021.
Eric was born on July 28, 1970, son of James C. and Gertrude Husfelt Combs. He was resident of Cecilton where he graduated from Bohemia Manor High School Class of 1988. Eric has worked for Johnson Controls now Clarios for 30 years in battery production. He was a faithful New Orleans Saints Fan and loved spending time with his daughter, Savannah.
Along with his parents, James and Gertrude Combs he was survived by a daughter, Savannah Combs of Elkton; a brother and his wife Carl and Paula Combs of Galena and a niece Erica Combs.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, April 17 from 11 to 12 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD where funeral service will begin at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery, Cecilton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Cecilton V.F.C., PO. Box 565, Cecilton, MD. 21913.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.