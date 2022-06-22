TAMPA, FLORIDA — Eric Stephen Bash Jr, of Tampa Florida, passed away at Upper Chesapeake hospital in Bel Air, Md. on June 15, 2022. He was 45.
He was born and raised in Harford County, MD, and was a 1995 graduate of C. Milton Wright High School. Eric lived in Harford County until 2005, at which time he moved to Florida. Eric was a lifetime entrepreneur, owning restaurants in Md and Fl, plus gun shops. He was an avid gun collector, loved restoring classic cars and land rovers.
He enjoyed boating, fishing, cooking, and being with family and friends. He was very caring and always trying to help someone else.
He is survived by his parents, Eric Bash Sr and Deborah Morrow Bash. A brother, Richard Bash, of Florida. His grandmother, (Grandkappy), Kathy Thompson of Jarrettsville, Step-grandmother, Jacqueline Morrow of Elkton, Md. Lots of Uncles, Aunts, and cousins. Eric had life long friends that were like family to him, plus many friends he met along his journeys in life. He was a very gentle, lovable, funny, and caring individual and was loved by all who knew him.
A memorial for Eric is being planned for a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Highview Funeral and Cremation Services. www.highviewmemorial.com
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org or one of your choosing in Eric Bash's memory.
