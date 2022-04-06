PHILADELPHIA — Eric Ryan Gatto, 44 years, of Philadelphia, PA, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Born September 24, 1977 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of Vicki Miller Collins of Port Deposit, MD, and the late Winford Gatto.
Eric was a self-employed contractor and is survived by his son, Ryan Darrell Gatto of Philadelphia, PA; brother, John Collins, Jr.; mother, Vicki Miller Collins of Port Deposit, MD; maternal grandparents, Ed and Jeanne Faulkner of Aberdeen, MD; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Eric was preceded in death by his father, Winford Gatto, and paternal grandmother, Carol Gatto.
A memorial service has been scheduled for Thursday, April 14, 2022, 7 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, April 14, 2022, 6 PM until 7 PM, at the funeral home prior to the memorial service. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of the Asbury United Methodist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.