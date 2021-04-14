NORTH EAST — Eric Joseph Langley, 54 of North East, Md., passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, in the Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, Md.
He was born in Washington, D.C., on October 5, 1966.
Eric worked as a concrete finisher.
Survivors include three children: Eric Langley of Elkton, Md., Ashley Langley and William Langley both of North East, Md.; his father: William Langley, III of North East, Md.; and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Frances L. (Martin) Langley; and a brother: Bryan Keith Langley.
Funeral service will be held Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until service time.
