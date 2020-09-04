FORT WORTH, TX — It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Eric Christopher Reynolds, age 40, of Fort Worth, TX on August 16th, 2020.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of Eric’s life will be held at a later date.
MEMORIALS: Donations in Eric’s memory may be made to the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge or an animal rescue/welfare organization of your choice.
Born in Elkton, MD on August 27th, 1979 to Leroy “Chris” Reynolds and Sharon Logan Reynolds, Eric was a kind and gentle man known for his love for all living things, from tarantulas to trees.
Eric studied Entomology & Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware following his undergraduate studies in Environmental Science & Policy and Wildlife Conservation at the University of Maryland and attended St Mark’s High School in Wilmington, DE. Eric was committed to his career as a Program Manager-Forester with Oncor Electric in Fort Worth, TX and previously as a Metro Arborist & Supervisor with ACRT Services. He was a lifelong avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, Baltimore Orioles fan and a loyal Maryland Terps fan. Condolences and happy memories can be shared at the Brown, Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home website.
Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leroy “Whitey” Reynolds, Helen (Reynolds) Matthews (Haggerty) and John “Jack” and Dorothy H Logan (Montgomery).
SURVIVORS: He is survived by his parents, numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins, step-grandfather, coworkers & friends from around the world as well as his loyal rescue companions Neela, Cali, Lincoln and Scarlett.
Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home
425 S. Henderson St.
(817) 335-4557
