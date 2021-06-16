ELKTON, MD — Eric Allen “Ralphy” Wardell, age 35, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Born in Newark, DE on March 1, 1986, he was the son of Kathlene Shatley Mitchell and husband, John “Stubby” Mitchell, Elkton, MD, and the late Richard A. Wardell.
Ralphy previously worked for Crouse Brothers HVAC as an installer. He was passionate about playing football, fishing, and hunting with his step-father, Stubby, and his uncle, Roger.
In addition to his parents, survivors include, Christie Jones, with whom he spent the last three years and loved dearly; sisters, Tiffany Wardell and Carli Mitchell; canine companion, Mama Bear; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to his father, Ralphy was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Joanne Meredith; and maternal grandparents, Lorraine Shatley and Everett “Pop” Shatley, who was his rock, best friend, and the person he could always count on in his life.
Visitation for friends of Ralphy will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD. Funeral service with interment in Christ Community Fellowship Cemetery, Chatham, PA, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Paris Foundation, P.O. Box 812, Elkton, MD 21922.
