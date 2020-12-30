EARLEVILLE MD. — Eric A. Barclay died on Dec. 21,2020 at his family home near Crystal Beach Md. He fought a year long battle with spine and brain cancer.
Eric is survived by his three sons, Angus, of Newark De. Ian and Lars of Hampden Me. His mother , Elizabeth Barclay of Earleville. His sisters, Greta, Delainey and Ariel, of Wilmington De. Brother, Lauder Barclay and life-long friend John Keenan.
Eric was a voracious reader. He enjoyed aquarium fish and Dungeons & Dragons. He loved long walks along the Chesapeake Bay, where he grew up.
Service will be private.
