BEAR, DE — Enrico Prevento, age 93, of Bear, DE, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Born in Mohegan, WV, on March 22, 1928, he was the son of the late Andy and Augusta Augoralo Prevento.
Mr. Prevento was a U.S. Air Force veteran of World War II. He retired after 30 years of service from General Motors Corporation, Wilmington, DE, where he worked in assembly. Mr. Prevento attended Crossroads Bible Church, Elkton, MD, and loved Wii bowling, woodworking, and camping.
Survivors include his daughters, Debra Brunner (Tom), Goleta, CA, and Dianna Hiott (Tommy), Frankford, DE; grandchildren, Sarah Swanljung, Amy Brunner, Katie Marsh, Annie Hearn, and Stephanie Nefosky; great-grandchildren, William, Abigail, and Jaxon Marsh, Nora and Emmeline Swanljung, and Willie Hearn; and brothers, Eugene Prevento and Melvin Prevento.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Prevento was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, M. Margaret Prevento; and numerous brothers and sisters.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in Union Cemetery, Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
