HAVERTOWN, PA — Enis Witt Best, age 104, of Havertown, PA and Rising Sun, MD died peacefully at Ware Presbyterian Village on Saturday, July 3, 2021. A graveside celebration of Enis’ life will be held on Friday, July 9 at 2:30 PM at the cemetery at Ebenezer United Methodist Church Rising Sun, MD. In lieu of gifts of her much-loved flowers, the family requests donations be made to the “Cecil College Foundation food pantry” and may be sent to R.T. Foard Funeral Home at P. O. Box 248 Rising Sun, MD 21911. For full obituary, please reference www.rtfoard.com.
APG Chesapeake
