COLORA — Emory E. McClaskey of Colora, MD, formerly of Hampden, MD, had a permanent change of address to go home with his Lord on June 15, 2020.
Emory is survived by his wife of 39 years, Marie; his mother, Mary; brothers, Harry, Jr., David, Sr., and Scott; sister, Kathy; numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends and his beloved dogs, Titan and Deesel.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A. Following Covid-19 guidelines, there will be a graveside service Friday, June 19, 2020,11 AM, at West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
