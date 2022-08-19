ELKTON, MD — Emmitt Eldridge Brockell, age 86, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Born in Elkton, he was the son of the late Charles and Edna Carter Brockell.
Mr. Brockell loved the sport of baseball. He spent many hours watching and teaching the game, and eventually retired from Lincoln University where he worked as a baseball coach and equipment manager. He enjoyed going fishing with his brothers and watched westerns whenever he could. Especially a John Wayne film.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Loretta Brockell; children, Emmitt Brockell, Jr. (Beth), Nottingham, PA, Vanessa Foskey (Alan), Leander, TX, and Mark Brockell (Sharon), Elkton, MD; siblings, Vernon Brockell, Elkton, MD, and Jo Ellen McClary, Newark, DE; 11 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard "Dick", Jack, Edwin, and Earl Brockell.
Memorial service will be held at 2pm, Monday, August 22, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 1pm. Interment will be private.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.