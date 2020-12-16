ELKTON — Emmit Larry Ikner, born to Edna Rae Parnell and Henry Clay Ikner on March 14, 1947 in Century, Florida passed unexpectedly on Monday, December 14, 2020. He is now with the Lord...hunting, fishing, and embracing all those he knew that went before him and waiting for the rest of us. Larry was loved and respected by all that knew him and he was a loving husband, father and friend. He was well known as a master builder and craftsman and the owner of Ikner Taxidermy Studio since 1991.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Step-father (Robert Parnell, Sr.), Mother, oldest brother, Gene Ikner, Sr. and niece Tina Ikner.
“To be absent of the body is to be present with the Lord.” 2 Corinthians 5:8. Although those left behind are sad beyond belief, struggling to understand -but Larry is full in the Lord.
Larry is survived by his wife, Wilma Jean Ikner. He adored her and his two daughters, Ginger Ikner Conroy (John Conroy), Penny Ikner and his two granddaughters, Mikala Jester and Olivia Ikner-Walsh.
He is also survived by sisters Kitty Comer, Ann Vipperman and his brother Bobby Parnell and many nephews and nieces.
I would also like to mention his favorite crabbing and hunting buddy, Mike Morris, who was like a son and his boys that he loved dearly.
Larry will be deeply missed. Due to the current circumstances we hope to host a memorial in his honor on his birthday on March 14, 2021 if conditions permit. Family will keep you informed. Thank you for your ongoing prayers and support. In lieu of flowers, should you desire, contributions and cards may be sent to Mrs. Wilma Jean Ikner at P.O. Box 82, North East, MD 21901.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.