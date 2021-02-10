ELKTON, MD — Emma Lou Kline, age 83, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021. Born in Elkton on July 21, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Reva Kerlin Racine and the late John W. Johnston.
Mrs. Kline retired from Acme Markets. Devoted to her family, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Brenda Henson, Preston Kline, and Julie Pennington, all of Elkton, MD; siblings, Sue Johnson, Evelyn Aronson, and Bruce Johnston (Cathy), all of Elkton, MD; 7 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kline was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Larry Kline; siblings, Arnold Johnston, Marion Hess, and Bill Johnston; and son-in-law, Daren Pennington.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Elkton VFW Post #8175, 208 W. High Street, Elkton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-9959.
