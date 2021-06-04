ELKTON, MD — Emma Janet Michaels, age 84, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 31, 2021. Born in Elkton on June 11, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Johnnie Haller.
Mrs. Michaels worked in the medical field as a Certified Nursing Assistant. She loved shopping and going out to eat.
Survivors include her children, Kenneth H. Michaels (Pamela), Falling Waters, WV, Steven A. Michaels (Amye), North East, MD, and Kathleen M. King (Christopher), Newark, DE; grandchildren, Andrew and David Michaels, Daniel Michaels (Anna), Staci Smith (David), Amanda and Kyle King; great grandchildren, Brayden, Addyson, Stevie Lynn Smith; and sisters, Ruth and Sue.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Michaels was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Edward R. Michaels; and sisters, Jean and Sara.
Graveside service will be held at 2:45 PM, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, 33 Elk Mills Road, Elkton, MD. Visitation will be held from 1:30-2:30 PM at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
