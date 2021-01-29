WEST GROVE, PA — Emily (Ford) Talley, 97, formerly of West Grove PA, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Jacksonville FL on January 22, 2021.
Emily was born Feb 21st, 1923 in Brandywine Hundred, DE, the daughter of the late Ralph and Esther (Barlow) Ford. She shared 34 years of marriage to Lewis Talley before his passing in 1976.
Emily and Lew operated a successful dairy farm in Kemblesville, PA where they worked side by side for 30 years. Later, Emily was a cafeteria worker for the Avon Grove School District and a receptionist for Kendal at Longwood where she built a life-long relationship with family and friends.
During World War II, Emily was a Civilian Plane Spotter working at a spotter site in Kemblesville. She was an 80-year-member of Kemblesville United Methodist Church for which she volunteered in many capacities, including the snack bar at Hill's Auction. Emily also supported Southern Chester County Medical Center as a transport volunteer where she was awarded her 5000 hour pin and named the 2008 Volunteer of the Year. One of her favorite places was Sandy Cove Ministries in North East Md. where she assisted at the Treasure Cove Shop which operated as a fundraiser for Sandy Cove.
Her main focus was one of family. She was preceded in death by a sister Dorothy Mendenhall and her brother Andrew Ford.
She is survived by her sister Evelyn Logan of North East, MD and many loving nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her daughter Sue (Harry) Downs of Jacksonville, FL where she lived for the past 3 years and Esther Corby of West Chester, PA.
Thanksgiving Day of 2019 was celebrated in Jacksonville FL at the home of Sue and Harry with Esther and grandchildren John (Nina) Downs of Chapel Hill, NC, Nick (Tricia) Corby of Downingtown, PA and Deborah (Jeff) Morgan of St Johns, FL and great-grandchildren: Nikhil, Kiran and Maya Downs; Cole and Claire Corby as well as Caleb and Rebecca Morgan - all attending a beautiful day together, one that we all cherish.
Services and Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made In Memory of Emily R. Talley, Community Hospice and Palliative Care - Attention: Foundation Department, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 410 N. Church St. West Chester, PA 19380 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com
