RISING SUN —Emily M. Shoun, age 94, of Rising Sun, Maryland passed away on Tuesday evening, November 12, 2019. She was born on December 23, 1924 in Fair Hill, MD to the late C. Stanley and Grace (Martindell) Moore. Emily was a graduate of Kenmore High School and Goldey College. She worked for 32 years as a secretary at the Armstrong Telephone Company in Rising Sun, MD. Emily is survived by her son, Robert Logan; grandson, Brian Weldy; great grandchildren, Logan Weldy and Jaden Weldy; brother, Charles S. Moore (Betty); and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her first husband, Ernest W. Logan; her second husband, Vernon Shoun; her daughter, Shirley Singleton; sisters, Ruth Diem, Miriam Taylor, Dorothy Reynolds and Ann Swan. In her early years, she attended and became a member of Rock Presbyterian Church and later joined Moore’s Chapel UMC. She was a long time active member of Moore’s Chapel and served as Treasurer of the United Methodist Women for many years. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 23rd at Rock Presbyterian Church, Fair Hill, MD. Friends and family may visit one hour prior, beginning at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Parkinson Disease Foundation, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305 or Rock Presbyterian Church, 30 Rock Church Road, Elkton, MD 21921.
