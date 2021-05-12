ELKTON, MD — Emily Rebecca Wagner, age 76, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021. Born in Easton, MD, on July 17, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Charles, Sr. and Mildred Sard Phillips.

Mrs. Wagner had worked as a Credit Representative for F. Schumacher & Company. She enjoyed reading and crocheting.

Survivors include her children; Melissa Copen (Len), Elkton, MD and George Wagner, Jr. (Elizabeth); grand-dogs, Rico, Pepe, and Charlie; siblings, Charles Phillips, Jr., Tilghman Island, MD, and Charlene Shortal, Savannah, GA.

In addition to her parents Mrs. Wagner was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, George F. Wagner, Sr.

Visitation will be held from 10-11 AM, Friday, May 14, 2021 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Funeral service with interment in Harford Memorial Gardens will be private.

Flowers are welcome; however, contributions may be made to the funeral home at the above address.

