PERRYVILLE, MD — Emil B Chicosky, Jr., age 80, of Perryville, MD, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022. He was born on July 18, 1941 in Elkton, MD to the late Emil B Chicosky, Sr. and Mary (Hotra) Chicosky.
Emil worked for Amtrak as a signal inspector for over forty years before retiring. Emil had many hobbies, which included anything aviation, boating, trade shows and a good Ravens or Orioles game but his favorite was raising pot- belly pigs, and his favorite "piggy" was Gracie. Emil was an avid snow skier and a motorcycle enthusiast. He restored Willy Jeeps and would ride them through parades. Emil was always a supporter of Veterans causes which had lasting bonds with friends who knew him. He was a world traveler and enjoyed seeing new things around the world. One of his proudest accomplishments was climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in 1998, which is the highest peak in Africa. Emil was a very proud second generation Ukrainian American originating in Chesapeake City, MD and loved sharing stories to his children and grandchildren. Over the years many aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews often added to those stories.
Emil is survived by his two daughters: Lorna Patrick and her husband, Dave, Rising Sun, MD and Kelly Paula and her husband, Mike, Perryville, MD; son, Brant Chicosky, Jacksonville NC; six grandchildren: Colleen Russell, Sara Jezyk, Julie Russell, Dominic Paula, Lucas Chicosky and Quinn Chicosky; eight great-grandchildren; and two brothers: Walter Chicosky and Stephen (Butch) Chicosky.
In addition to his parents, Emil is preceded in death by his sister, Marian and was very blessed to have and strong bond with a few he called "Mom" which included, Mary Pennington, Sophie McCanns and Dorothy Chicosky.
A celebration of Emil's life will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 318 George Street, Chesapeake City, MD 21915 where friends and family may begin visiting at 10:00AM. Burial will follow at St. Rosa Lima Cemetery. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
