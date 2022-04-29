NOTTINGHAM, PA — Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather, Elwood N. Bannon III, age 73, of Nottingham, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, April 24, 2022.
Elwood was born in Wilmington, son of the late Myrtle (Palmer) and Elwood "Smokey" N. Bannon II. Elwood graduated from Brown Vocational high school in 1967 and went on to earn his Associates from Temple University. He began his professional career working for ICI and FMC before becoming the manager of plant engineering at Terumo Medical Corporation for 40 years, until retirement.
Elwood enjoyed listening to music, but he loved Elvis the most, bragging he got to see him in concert with his wife, Sharon. In his free time, Elwood loved spending time with his family, enjoying the occasional Guinness Beer, traveling, going to baseball games, home improvement and renovation projects, and doing crossword puzzles. In addition to his parents, Elwood was predeceased by his brother, Harry Bannon.
Elwood is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sharon Bannon; daughters, Pamela Bannon and Christina Brinton; sons, Jeffrey Bannon and Brian Bannon; grandchildren, Danielle, Jessica, Taylor, Matthew, Allison, Ryan, Ella, Jack, Rylee, and Brooke; great grandchildren, Cole and Macie; and numerous close family and friends whom he all loved very much.
A visitation for Elwood will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 11 A.M. to 12 P.M. with a memorial service beginning at 12 P.M. at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Elwood's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made to mealeyfuneralhomes.com
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.