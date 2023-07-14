LANDENBERG, PA — Elwood L. Adams, 85, of Landenberg, PA, passed away July 12, 2023, at Ware Presbyterian Village, Oxford, PA, after a short illness. Born in Elkton, MD on May 6, 1938, he was the son of the late Leroy C. and Mary Virginia Simmers Adams. His wife of 65 years Doris Pugh Adams, passed away in 2021.
Mr. Adams retired in 1990 as a truck driver for Elkton Trucking and Crown Zellerbach. He enjoyed his home and working in his yard.
Survivors include his children, Diana Bruckart (Robert), Oxford, PA, Donald Adams (Darlene), Rising Sun, MD, and Deborah Davis (Wayne), Stuart, VA; 3 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren; siblings, Frank Adams (Chris), Arlene Hall, both of Cherry Hill, MD, and Joyce Adams, Elkton, MD; sister-in-law, Linda Rash (Fred), Middletown, DE, and brother-in-law Barry Pugh (Terri),West Grove, PA.
Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M., Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 A.M. Interment will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cherry Hill Methodist Church, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A at the above address.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.