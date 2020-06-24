SALISBURY — Elwood Ernest Stacy, 92, was called suddenly from labor to reward on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Atria Senior Living in Salisbury, MD.
Born on May 13, 1928 in Princess Anne, Somerset County, Maryland, he was the son of the late Ernest J. & Mary H. (Solum) Stacy, and the brother of the late Helen M. Stacy Jones.
He graduated from Washington High School in 1945 prior to entering the United States Navy on March 7, 1946, where he proudly served in the Pacific Theater of Operations at Pearl Harbor, Honolulu, HI until he was honorably discharged as Seaman First Class on November 13, 1948.
After discharge from the Navy, time spent behind the wheel as a 13 year-old boy learning important driving skills in the crop fields would serve him well as he drove a tractor trailer for the family trucking business transporting and delivering Chesapeake Bay oysters & produce between Boston & Miami.
Following the advice of his father, Elwood began his Maryland State Police career in 1951 and trained at the Police Academy in Pikesville, where he would graduate second in his class in spite of the 136 mile distance one way and many long hours spent on the weekends hitch hiking and ferrying back and forth between Princess Anne and Pikesville one year before the Chesapeake Bay Bridge opened in 1952.
Upon graduation he was assigned to Barrack I, Easton, and later transferred to Barrack E, Salisbury, where he was promoted to Trooper First Class and served as a uniformed officer and criminal investigator in the Wicomico & Worcester counties for the next nine years.
He was promoted to corporal in 1960 and in 1961 was transferred to Barrack F. North East where he was assigned over the criminal units in charge of the detectives and later promoted to sergeant in September, 1961.
The agency afforded Cpl. Stacy the opportunity of becoming a MSP polygraph examiner in 1961 and after many hours of certified training at the National Center of Lie Detection in New York City, he functioned as a polygraph operator and plain clothes detective.
On December 8, 1963, Pan Am Flight 214, was hit by a lightning strike while in a holding pattern and crashed near Elkton, MD and all 81 people on board perished. As a result of the crash, the FAA ordered lightning discharge wicks to be installed and other modifications made on all commercial jets flying inside U.S. Airspace. The crash of Pan Am Flight 214 was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records (2005) as “The Worst Lightning Strike Death Toll”. Sgt. Stacy was the lead MSP coordinator of volunteers providing information that would be used by the FBI and Medical Examiners.
In 1969 he was promoted to Detective Sgt. and during the 1961-1970 period performed over 1,000 polygraph examinations, where numerous serious and some highly publicized crimes were solved.
He was promoted to Second Lieutenant in 1971 and assigned to serve on Troop C Commander’s Staff as the investigation coordinator in Cecil & Hartford Counties, where he continued in this capacity until promoted to his new rank of First Lieutenant in 1976 and given command of Barrack M, JFK Highway, Bel Air, until his retirement in 1979, after dedicating over 28 years of loyal and faithful service.
During his tenure First Lt. Stacy received countless hours of education and training and attended numerous seminars and schools with some of the more notable being Poly-Training, Harvard Associates School in Homicide Investigation, FBI courses in management and supervision, Abnormal Sex Deviate and the Federal Bureau of Narcotics & Dangerous Drugs seminars.
He was a qualified Expert Marksman for 27 years and the recipient of numerous certificates, letters of commendations and recommendations from both the MSP and the public at large and he also received several Governors Commendations for outstanding service throughout his career.
He was a gifted and well known and respected law enforcement officer, investigator, polygraph examiner and interrogator and was often sought out by other counties and states to offer his expertise and close cases. He was frequently asked to publicly share his knowledge, background and experiences at schools and with the FBI and various organizations and other police departments.
First Lt. Stacy led a storied career and during some of his assignments was privileged to shake hands with Queen Elizabeth, salute President Dwight D. Eisenhower, and less than one week prior to John F. Kennedy Jr.’s assassination served on the protective detail at his last official ceremony, which was the dedication of the highly acclaimed “Northeastern Expressway & Delaware Turnpike” now the JFK Hwy. Portion of I-95.
First Lt. Stacy was the last surviving member of his academy graduating class in 1951.
One year prior to retirement he formed the “E&L Seafood” company and successfully operated this wholesale delivery business for the next 13 years until he sold it and moved with his wife, Helen, to Port St. Lucie, FL in 1990, where his inherent family construction skills would permit him to build one of six personal residences during his lifetime.
Having had a background steeped in music, with family members playing onstage at the Grand Ole Opry beside Loretta Lynn, Elwood was a lifelong Blue Grass devotee and traveled for many years between Canada & Naples, FL where he enjoyed entertaining groups and organizations with his guitar.
He was a loving and supportive husband and survived his first wife of 55 years, the late Helen Loraine Taylor of Allen, MD (d. 2003); and his second wife of 13 years, the late Ellian “Lil” Maude Graham White of Salisbury, MD (d. 2017).
He was the devoted and proud father of 3 children; Diane L. Stacy (& Stephen E. Simmons), St. Augustine, FL, Debra L. Baxter (& the late Philip R. Baxter), Senoia, GA and David S. Stacy (& Susan E. Stacy), Delmar, MD.
He deeply loved his Family & Friends and God & Country and possessed a bright smile and a zest for life that will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the Maranatha Baptist Church, 3141 Old Elk Neck Rd., Elkton, MD 21921, the Trinity UM Church, 112 High St., Salisbury, MD 21801, St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Officer Down Memorial Page, Inc., P.O. Box 1047, Fairfax, VA 22038.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2 pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Rev. Dale Vroman will be officiating. Interment will take place at Wicomico Memorial Park.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home PA, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
