CONOWINGO,MD — Elwood Clair Crothers, age 86, of Conowingo, MD, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021. He was born in Havre De Grace, MD on December 29, 1934 to the late Elwood Leslie Crothers and Genevie Schlossnagle.
Clair retired from Robbins Motor Transportation in 1997 where he was an over-the-road heavy hauler truck driver. In retirement he enjoyed time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his extended family at Spready Oak Restaurant. He loved to be around people and tell stories of his many adventures of driving truck across the country.
Clair is survived by his son John Crothers of Colora, MD, daughters Brenda Smith (Joe) of Rising Sun, MD and Debbie Cummins (Mike) of Conowingo, MD and daughter-in-law Karen Crothers, of Rising Sun, MD. Six granddaughters: Karey Mackey, Tiffany Justice, Mindy Saponaro, Amanda Smith, Ericka Crothers, Carissa Billings and Tabitha Crothers; eight great-grandchildren; his sister Maryjane Langan of Catonsville, MD and his feline companion, Michelle.
In addition to his parents, Clair is preceded in death by his wife, Nellie of sixty-four years; two sons: Joseph and Robert Crothers; grandson, Christopher McMillian; son-in-law, Randy McMillian; brother, Harvey Crothers; and sister, Paula Pierce.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Because we cannot have the traditional viewing and celebration of life get together, we encourage you to share your stories, memories, and photos at www.rtfoard.com.
