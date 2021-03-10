ELKTON — (Simmons) Born on April 29, 1939, Elsie Patricia Simmons was the youngest living child of John W. Simmons and Beatrice V. Simmons of Elkton, Md. She wasn’t very fond of the name “Elsie” and preferred to be called Pat or Patty because Elsie was the name of the Borden Cow. She raised three beautiful daughters, the most lovable son and played a large role in helping raise her first granddaughter, Heather.
As her children grew older and became adults she developed an interest in fitness. In fact, she enjoyed fitness so much that she became an aerobics instructor for a time. She really enjoyed motivating people to move their bodies and get active.
Pat was thrilled to land a position with the launch of the Elkton Walmart and worked for 16 years before retiring. She made many friends there and always enjoyed lunching with the ladies.
Pat was an avid Orioles fan through and through, whether they were winning or losing, she watched every game cheering for her team.
After retiring, she moved to The Villas at Whitehall, where she spent many lovely evenings sharing fun stories over a glass of wine with her friends. She loved going to Delaware Park and playing the slots, and was always known to get very upset if someone won right after her. She was a very strong woman and would do anything to help someone in need.
She may have been known as Pat but many people called her mom or Mommom.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Lee Smith and son Robert Ellis Smith. Also by her siblings Linda Hayes, Jane Babylon, John W Simmons, Norman M Simmons, and Charles Simmons.
She leaves behind her heartbroken daughters Catherine V. Garbacz, husband Ronald. Sharon L. Poe, husband Shannon, and Brenda G. McCoy. Her grandchildren, Heather Bailey and Husband Brian, Christopher Hewitt and wife Amber, Chloe Buckler and husband Dale, Chelsea Woods, Kaitlin Baker, husband Darrin, Cheyenne Taylor, and Dani McCoy. Her great grandchildren Dylan, Skyler, Xander, Victor, Dylan, Aubrey, Larry, Kaiden and Colton.
She will be greatly missed by everyone whose lives she touched.
She was reunited with her husband and son on March 5th, exactly 43 years to the day that she became a grandmother.
