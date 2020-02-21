ELKTON, MD — Elsie Marie Langhorne, 78, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Born in Elkton, she was the daughter of the late Evelyn Bullock Goodyear.

Mrs. Langhorne had worked at Elkton Fashions, Blue Chip Automotive, and retired from the Chrysler Corporation, Newark, DE, after 22 years of service. She enjoyed watching her hummingbirds and cardinals, and loved working outdoors.

Mrs. Langhorne is survived by her son, Thomas C. Langhorne, Jr.

In addition to her mother, Mrs. Langhorne was preceded in death by her daughter, Victoria C. Langhorne.

Funeral service will be held 12 Noon, Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin 11 a.m. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Elkton.

