NORTH EAST — Elsie Lewis Isaac, 98 of North East, MD, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021 at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in PA, on September 6, 1923, she was the daughter of the late George Arielous Lewis and Mary Oliva (Hess) Lewis. She was the wife of the late Fred Isaac who passed January 25, 1966.
Prior to her retirement, Elsie worked as a shipping specialist for Avon.
She was a longtime member of Bible Fellowship Baptist Church, Rising Sun, MD.
Survivors include her grandchildren: Ronnie Isaac of North East, MD, Patrick Isaac (Maria) of Geneva, Switzerland, Mary Beth Barben (Bob Williams) of North East, MD, David Isaac (Bonni) of Rising Sun, MD, Cameron Isaac (Sherri Beal) of North East, MD, Heather Pippin (Kenny) of Rising Sun, MD, Jessica Harvey (Mike) of Rising Sun, MD; eleven great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and her siblings: Rosemary Comer, Earl Lewis and Robert Lewis.
In addition to her husband and parents, Elsie was also preceded in death by her two sons: Fred "Joe" Isaac and Raymond Isaac; and her siblings: Sylvia Smith, George Lewis, Jr., Georgianna Lewis, Herb Lewis, Marguerita Hayes, Paul Lewis, David Lewis Frank Lewis.
Funeral service, conducted by Rev. Jeffrey England will be held Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Bible Fellowship Baptist Church, 325 Bard Cameron Road, Rising Sun, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church.
