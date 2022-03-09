PORT DEPOSIT — Elsie Jane White Hudson, known to everyone as Jane, passed away peacefully Friday 4 March. Jane was born 8 August 1940 in a log cabin in Bane, VA. She was the third child of Jack and Mary White. Jane treasured her country upbringing and often told tales of either riding bareback or running barefoot all over the hills and hollows of Giles County.
Jane graduated from Pearisburg High School in 1958. In January of 1959 she married Jerry Hudson, to whom she was devoted. They were married 56 years before Jerry's passing in 2014. By trade, Jane was an administrative assistant. She held several positions with companies in both Virginia and Maryland. She was also a big part of J.O. Hudson Marine Service. But for most of her life, she was a true domestic goddess.
Jane volunteered her time to many organizations over the years, including the Girl Scouts, Band Boosters, Bush River Yacht Club, and her children's schools. She was also active in her church. Jane enjoyed cooking, reading, and spending time in nature. She was a fan of Victorian literature, Amish culture, and British television. She valued time spent with her friends and family, and she may have been known to indulge in a good gossip from time to time.
Jane is survived by her daughter Beth Hudson-Tuck and her husband Robert Tuck, by her daughter Crystal E. Hudson, and by her sister Betty Crotty.
A memorial service will be held at McComas Funeral Home in Abingdon on Thursday 10 March, at 3pm with visitation from 2pm-3pm. A reception will follow after.
