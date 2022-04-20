PLANO, TX — On March 11th 2022 Elsie Marie Coxon went home into the arms of her Savior. Elsie was born in Jersey City, NJ on July 28th 1970 the youngest child of Patricia Rostrom. Although small in stature Elsie had an oversized love for life. She grew up in Harford County, MD. In Maryland she found her true calling, motherhood. Elsie was the Mother of 2 sons Thomas Butler and Sean Reaves whom she loved dearly. Her zest for life and career opportunities eventually took Elsie away from Maryland and she moved to Plano, TX. Though Elsie never forgot her roots in MD it was in Texas that she passed on to be with the Lord. Elsie's life was far too short but it was filled with many people who loved her and remember the joy she infused into their lives. She is survived by her sons Sean Reaves & Thomas (Amber) Butler, her grandson Gavin, her mother Patricia Rostrom, brother Arthur Galagarza, sister Beth (Chris) Hofacker along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was proceeded in death by her brother James Galagarza, step father Charlie Rostrom and grandparents Elsie Masterson and Ernest Troltz. Her legacy will live on by all whose lives were touched by her presence.
To plant a tree in memory of Elsie Coxon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.